Four Lamborghinis hits Automobilista 2 in next DLC In the next DLC for Automobilsta 2 we get to drive four iconic Lamborghinis

HQ amborghinis have been a significant part of Reiza Studios' beloved racing simulator Automobilista 2 for several years, and it's now clear that the next DLC pack to be rolled out will include four more iconic Lambos. Reiza announced this over the weekend, and while there's typically no firm release date for this pile of sports cars, the developers have announced that it will now be in "quarter four." Automobilista 2 Lamborghini Dream Pack PT2:

• Lamborghini Miura SV

• Lamborghini Diablo SV-R Super Trofeo

• Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT

• Lamborghini Revuelto