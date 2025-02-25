Four Hamas members arrested in Europe on suspected attack plans

HQ

Four members of the Islamist militant group Hamas were apprehended by authorities in Europe for allegedly planning terrorist attacks targeting Jewish institutions, according to German prosecutors (via Reuters).

German prosecutors revealed that three of the suspects were detained in Berlin, while a fourth was arrested in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The detained individuals, who have long-standing ties to Hamas's military leadership, were reportedly involved in an operation to acquire weapons, intended to be used in potential attacks.

The arrested suspects include individuals from Lebanon, Egypt, and the Netherlands. German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, especially following the recent rise in attacks against Jewish institutions after the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated.