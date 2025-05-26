Four Game Boy titles added to your Switch Online subscription

Dansk
Many people had been asking for it, and just over two years ago, Nintendo decided to make a move and included support for Game Boy classics in the Switch Online subscription. Since then, they've been adding more games at a pretty good pace, and now a whole bunch have been added.
That's a total of four titles, three of which can be considered really good, and the fourth still worth playing because it does star a certain Kirby after all. Here are the games now added:
If you want to check them out a bit closer, we also have a trailer to offer below.