Four Game Boy titles added to your Switch Online subscription

Many people had been asking for it, and just over two years ago, Nintendo decided to make a move and included support for Game Boy classics in the Switch Online subscription. Since then, they've been adding more games at a pretty good pace, and now a whole bunch have been added.

That's a total of four titles, three of which can be considered really good, and the fourth still worth playing because it does star a certain Kirby after all. Here are the games now added:



Gradius: Interstellar Assault



Kirby's Star Stacker



Survival Kids



The Sword of Hope



If you want to check them out a bit closer, we also have a trailer to offer below.