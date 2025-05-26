English
Four Game Boy titles added to your Switch Online subscription

Nintendo continues to expand its offerings and this is one of the best rounds yet.

Many people had been asking for it, and just over two years ago, Nintendo decided to make a move and included support for Game Boy classics in the Switch Online subscription. Since then, they've been adding more games at a pretty good pace, and now a whole bunch have been added.

That's a total of four titles, three of which can be considered really good, and the fourth still worth playing because it does star a certain Kirby after all. Here are the games now added:


  • Gradius: Interstellar Assault

  • Kirby's Star Stacker

  • Survival Kids

  • The Sword of Hope

If you want to check them out a bit closer, we also have a trailer to offer below.

