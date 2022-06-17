Four Final Fantasy VII projects are currently in development

HQ

Yesterday evening, at the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary stream, Square Enix really dished out the details on what's next for the iconic game. As part of that, we got the announcement of the second part in the remake series, as well as the announcement of a remake of a PSP classic, but that's not all that is in the works.

And that's because creative director for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Tetsuya Nomura has said in a statement that "there are currently four Final Fantasy VII projects being developed in parallel."

As for what these projects are, Nomura simply says, "Although each of the four titles plays a different role, they are all connected through the high-quality depictions of Final Fantasy VII's world and characters."

As for what games were revealed during the broadcast last night, we got to see the aforementioned Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth; as well as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, which is a remake of the PSP game that will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this winter; plus the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis; and we were also informed by Nomura that work has already started on the third and final part in the remake series - although we don't have a name or a release window for that yet.