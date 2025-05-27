Four fans left "very, very ill" after car hits Liverpool parade

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom. Liverpool's title parade ended in tragedy when a vehicle ploughed into fans, hospitalizing 27. Now, according to city officials, we know that four people are "very, very ill" in hospital.
Meanwhile, authorities ruled out terrorism, calling it an isolated event, and arrested a local man at the scene. With children among the injured and over a million people present, concerns over safety and crowd control are now mounting.