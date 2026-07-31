Four dead and six missing after avalanche on Broad Peak, Pakistan, including well known climbers

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Four climbers have been found dead and six remain missing on Broad Peak, a 8,051 m (26,414 ft) mountain in the Karakoram in Pakistan, after an avalanche swept them away on Thursday. Two have been identified at the time of writing, but their bodies have not been recovered yet, and the other six climbers are still being located but many expect the worst.

Among those six still missing is Nirmal Purja, a 43-year-old climber and former member of the British Army, who broke the record of climbing all eight-thousanders between April and October 2019, the fastest to climb them all at the time, as well as the first person to climb Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu within 48 hours; he is the star of the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Search and rescue operations have been suspended for now because of weather conditions. All ten climbers were part of the same group, and many were well-known climbers, BBC reports. One of the two confirmed deaths is Nadhira Al Harthy, the second Omani, and first Omani woman, to climb Everest.

The Broad Peak is one of the most challenging mountains for climbers. There have been 39 reported deaths on the mountain since 1975, with 2013 the deadliest year with six casualties.