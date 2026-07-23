Four college friends get trapped on a never-ending country road in Neon's It Ends

Credit to the horror genre, it continues to offer unique and interesting ideas. The latest of which comes from Neon, who is now looking to serve up an adventure where four college friends find themselves trapped on a never-ending country road.

Known as It Ends, the premise explores how four friends on a post-college trip, take the wrong turn during a car journey and find themselves trapped on a backroad with no end. Between seeing the group trying to find a way out, this film also explores their group dynamic and how their friendships are pushed to the limit, especially when food and water begins to run out...

Coming to cinemas on August 21, It Ends has now received a full trailer, which you can see below to get a taste of what writer/director Alexander Ullom has in store for fans.