While I have been quite a vocal supporter of Apple TV+'s television series, I've always been less bullish about its feature length flicks. Not that projects like The Instigators, Wolfs, or The Gorge have been bad films, rather simply that they don't quite live up to the excellence that we see elsewhere from the streaming platform. It's because of this that I find myself heading into Fountain of Youth with more reserved expectations, even if this film has several core building blocks that scream out that this could be something special.

What are these "building blocks" you might be wondering? Well, it's a movie that's directed by the typically entertaining Guy Ritchie, starring a cast that's headlined by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, and featuring a design set up that resembles the sorts of action-adventure premises that we all know and love, be it Indiana Jones, The Mummy, or even video game series like Uncharted. Fountain of Youth is a film that from the outset looks like a wonderful and wild ride, but does it reach those heights in practice?

The answer is both yes and no. Fountain of Youth is looking to take over the action-adventure space that hasn't really been filled in years. As Indy hobbles towards retirement and failed reboots of The Mummy or lacking adaptations of Uncharted fail to truly impress, we've been lacking a National Treasure-type story to revel in for a long while. Fountain of Youth ticks many boxes in this regard. It's a continent and biome hopping story that features great set pieces and events, be it in classy Swiss museums, busy Thai marketplaces, car chases through London, or treks into the Egyptian desert. It has all the core hallmarks that make an entertaining action-adventure. There are witty and stylish protagonists, smart supporting heroes, conflicting and sleek side characters, twisted and tricksy villains, and all while following a story that merges ancient mysteries, stretched historical lore, and the supernatural. The point is, there's no mistaking what Fountain of Youth is or wants to be, and in truth, for the most part it handles all of these ideas and plans effectively, offering up an engaging global romp that fills a void that has been gaping wide for years. But it also has its issues.

There's probably little need to explain the plot here as the title basically affirms what the goal is. Essentially, Krasinski's Luke and Portman's Charlotte, a brother and sister duo, have their relationship rekindled as they jet off around the world to locate the famed and mythological fountain of youth. To find this lost treasure, Luke has tapped the resources of his father's former team, consisting of Carmen Ejogo's Deb and Laz Alonso's Patrick, all while their efforts are funded by Domhnall Gleeson, who here plays a billionaire desperate to find the fountain in a bid to cure his liver cancer. But while this is all good and makes sense in writing, the film actually does a pretty miserable job at tying all this preliminary information together towards the start of the film, ultimately serving up a first act where sometimes you wonder if you missed 30 minutes of the story and narrative or if in fact it was a sequel that handled all this setup beforehand in an original effort. Granted, the set pieces and flashy Ritchie-themed action does offset this bewilderment a tad, but it can feel a tad insulting that writer James Vanderbilt couldn't come up with a more natural way to set the scene, if you will.

But hey, if you can look past this narrative slip up, Fountain of Youth then stands out as a truly entertaining action-adventure flick with plenty of charisma, thrill, and emotion. It's simply fun to experience, which for a film of this kind is about the best you could hope for today, especially during its second act where we're taken on a creative venture onto the sunken Lusitania before jetting off to Europe. Again, Ritchie knows how to engage viewers with an eye-catching plot and scene structure, which also stretches into the third act that takes the gang inevitably (as it always seems to for action-adventure films) to the Pyramids of Giza. This is however once again where the narrative trips up and stumbles, especially since for the majority of the movie's runtime it ruthlessly foreshadows without any deft approach exactly what happens at its conclusion. So, while I won't spoil it for you here, let me just say that the expected betrayal never really surprises or impresses. This also then leads the film to end on a bit of a whimper and not a bang, unfortunately, which again is a bit of a running trend for Fountain of Youth as it also doesn't utilise some of its bigger names particularly well, especially Stanley Tucci and Eiza Gonzalez, with the latter being especially flat in this movie.

There's no doubt that Fountain of Youth could have done with a second pair of eyes on its script and story, refining the rough edges and creating a more streamlined and smooth narrative. Plus, the lack of a stand out and clear villain from the get-go - something like the Nazis from Indiana Jones - does make it a little harder to connect with the cast and their reasoning for going on this grand adventure. But those points aside, Fountain of Youth stood out to me as simply a fun and entertaining action-adventure romp. It's not perfect by any stretch and has its kinks, however for a two-hour-long feature it'll be enough to keep you in your seat and continuing to hope that more production companies focus their efforts on these kinds of instantly loveable action-adventure thrill rides.