Foundation's Season 3 scripts are already written

Apple's mega-budget sci-fi series Foundation recently concluded its second season on Apple TV+, and with this being the case, all eyes are on Season 3 and how progress is taking place for the show's return. It turns out that progress on Season 3 is well underway and that the series is already in pre-production and that the scripts for the season are complete.

Speaking with Collider, show creator David S. Goyer has touched on the progress of Season 3, stating: "We had started the pre-production process. We have written the scripts."

Goyer then discussed a little further what we can expect the season to explore, and as those who saw Season 2 might expect, The Mule is set to feature a very important role.

Goyer adds: "Well, The Mule is obviously this character that looms really large in the book, 'Second Foundation.' And this is another example of filling in things that Asimov had deleted. But there's this discussion in the books that he's this larger-than-life character who's got these immense powers."

Have you seen Season 2 of Foundation and are you looking forward to Season 3?