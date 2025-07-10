Foundation's Pilou Asbaek: "The Mule is one of the best villains ever written... right next to Voldemort"

HQ

One of the big and eye-catching points of note in the third season of Foundation is without a doubt the proper arrival of the villain The Mule, a charismatic and vindictive creature that wants to destroy Empire, the Foundation, and take over the universe at the same time. The character was referenced briefly at times in the second season, but in the third season it has fallen to Danish actor Pilou Asbaek to bring the character to life and prove to fans of the television series why The Mule is regarded as one of the finest written villains ever.

We recently spoke with Asbaek in an interview where we inquired about what went into his portrayal of the character and why he wanted to take on the role. We were told the following:

"I've done villains that had a short screen time. I've done villains that had a bit more screen time, and I think with The Mule, I had a lot more screen time to make him as nuanced as possible.

"When David called me and told me he wanted me to be on - David S. Goyer, the showrunner of Foundation - when he called me and told me he wanted me to be a part, he wanted my interpretation of The Mule in a strong collaboration with him and the writers, I was like, 'oh, God, I can't do another villain, I'm sick and tired. I need to do something else.' And I do a lot of different work, I do a lot of different work back home in Denmark, but, you know, it doesn't travel as much as these big, big American or British TV productions. But he said, I will give you the time and I will give you the layered character for you to create a more nuanced portrait of one of the best villains ever written in a book, which I actually consider The Mule to be in [Isaac] Asimov's books. He's right up there next to Voldemort, if you ask me. I'm not comparing performances because [Ralph Fiennes] is an incredible actor and phenomenal in the part of the series.

"But The Mule is interesting, but he is different from the books. And David was very keen on that. You will have an explanation why, but you would have to see all of the episodes."

On top of this, Asbaek commented on what is was like to take over the role of The Mule from Mikael Persbrandt, who had brief appearances as the character in Season 2 of Foundation. He told us:

"I had to fill out some very big shoes because I'm a massive fan of Mikael Persbrandt's work. And he is a fellow Scandinavian brother. He's from Sweden. I'm from Denmark. And, you know, we fight each other like this. So, I appreciate Mikael's work, but as a true Dane, I love to top it and make it a little bit better. I'm kidding! He's a good, good friend of mine."

You can see the full interview with Asbaek below, with localised subtitles.