Today is the day that the third season of Foundation wraps up. The last episode in the season has just arrived on Apple TV+, and as part of that moment, the streaming giant has shared some rather exciting news for fans of the project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Foundation will return for a fourth season. Another round of episodes has been greenlit. There's no word yet on where the plot will take the show or when it will premiere, but there is a mention that production will commence as soon as early 2026, suggesting a 2027 premiere date due to the immense amount of special effects that will need to be added in post-production.

Speaking about what to expect from Foundation's fourth season, co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob have published the following statement.

"There is no series quite like Foundation, and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four. We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

