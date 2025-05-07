Foundation returns to Apple TV+ in July

HQ

It really does feel as though Apple has got into the swing of how to run a streaming platform, as after years of offering a small portion of new content each week, now we've developed an expectation to have countless new or returning projects arriving on the service. To this end, we've just been informed about the plans to see one of Apple TV+'s biggest and most expensive series make a comeback, as Foundation returns in July.

This next chapter of the sci-fi show will kick off on July 11, and in the third season we can expect another time leap, this time forward an additional 152 years following the events of Season 2. It will see the Foundation becoming increasingly unstable all while the Cleonic Dynasty further slips into disarray. This is on top of new warlords rising up, additional threats being in play, and massive question marks popping up over whether Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, or Demerzel will survive what's coming...

With Foundation: Season 3 premiering on Apple TV+ on July 11, you can see the latest teaser trailer and the official synopsis below.

"Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, the Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule" whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."