Foundation is getting a third season

Apple really aimed for the stars (in a literal and metaphorical sense) when it came to its Foundation series. The show boasted a mega budget and looked to adapt a sci-fi novel series that stretches millennia and multiple books. Needless to say, this kind of investment meant that Foundation couldn't really just run for one or two seasons.

And it won't! Because Variety reports that Apple TV+ has renewed Foundation for a third season. There's no timeline on when this season will debut on the streamer, but considering there was a couple of years between the first and second season, it would be fair to assume that a similar wait is in store for this next batch of episodes.

