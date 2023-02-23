Foundation book series becomes a PS VR2 title

We weren't expecting to see Isaac Asimov's classic book series Foundation in game format, but during tonight's State of Play show we got our first glimpse of the upcoming PS VR2 title Journey To Foundation - a story-based shooter based on Asimov's science fiction epic.

As well as shooting, you can expect stealth, climbing and the chance to found a whole new world in your VR goggles. No specific release date other than autumn 2023 has been given, but it doesn't seem too far away. You can take a peek at the trailer below.

What do you think of Asimov's classic in VR format?