Experience Microsoft's phenomenal Forza series on the go in Forza Street, the arcade racing title in which players get to race, collect and upgrade some speedy cars while marvelling over the gorgeous visuals it offers. Forza Street is now available for Android and iOS and if you feel like trying the game out for yourself, you receive the 2017 Ford GT automatically if you play the game (which is free-to-play we might add) this month.

Check out the brand-new trailer below.