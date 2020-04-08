Forza Street is coming to iOS & Android in May

Microsoft and Electric Square have announced that they are going to release Forza Street on Android and iOS simultaneously as a free-to-play title on May 5.

Not only that, the duo actually delivered more good news. Anyone who plays Forza Street between May 5 and June 5 will receive the Founder's Pack as a welcome gift. In the Founder's Pack you'll find a rare 2017 Ford GT and some in-game credits and gold.

If you are interested, now you can pre-register on Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store. With Xbox Live Sign-in, you can start building your collection now on Windows 10 and continue your save progress on your mobile device.

However, if you're an iOS user, you might have to wait for a bit longer as it simply states "Coming Soon" in the press release we were sent. Will this one be racing onto your mobile phone?