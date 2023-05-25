Forza Motorsport's cover cars revealed

HQ

We're still 17 days away from getting a ton of exciting announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, but Microsoft has decided to give us a little taste of what awaits.

Turn 10 has announced that Forza Motorsport's cover cars will be the 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, while also confirming that we'll obviously get to see gameplay of them and more at the Xbox Games Showcase. Let's settle with a stunning image of the duo below while we wait for the big show and even more news about the game during the Forza Monthly stream two days after that.