Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport's cover cars revealed

And we'll see them in action at the Xbox Games Showcase.

We're still 17 days away from getting a ton of exciting announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, but Microsoft has decided to give us a little taste of what awaits.

Turn 10 has announced that Forza Motorsport's cover cars will be the 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, while also confirming that we'll obviously get to see gameplay of them and more at the Xbox Games Showcase. Let's settle with a stunning image of the duo below while we wait for the big show and even more news about the game during the Forza Monthly stream two days after that.

Forza Motorsport

