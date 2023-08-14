Forza Motorsport will feature races that start at real-world times

HQ

Turn 10 promised to dish out the details on Forza Motorsport's multiplayer modes ahead of the weekend, and this is precisely what the developer has done. As per a blog post, we're told about the multiplayer offering in the game, and how it will include a lot of real-world time-based events.

The biggest new mode will be Featured Multiplayer, which is "designed to have the feel of a real-world race weekend, with races scheduled to begin at specific real-world times." This mode will consolidate the Hoppers and Leagues modes from former Forza Motorsport titles.

Featured Multiplayer will boast unique spec events for car divisions, including GT cars, LMP1, and Touring. The format for the mode will include an open practice, a qualifier series, and the main race event itself.

Otherwise, we're promised that the game will feature Private Multiplayer, so you can head to the track with friends for custom races and events. To add to this, the Rivals feature will make a return, so you can test yourself against and look to improve.

It's also added that wherever you race, you will be able to progress your car, a feature that is designed to reflect the real world to boot - i.e. regardless of the event, you are always researching and developing the vehicle.

It should be said that while Forza Motorsport will include these features, at launch, the game will be missing a spectator mode, racing with AI in multiplayer, and crucially, split-screen.

Forza Motorsport is set to debut on PC and Xbox Series on October 10, 2023.