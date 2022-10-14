Forza Motorsport wants your best ideas

HQ

Do you have great ideas of how you would like to improve Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon? If so, Turn 10 and Playground Games are all ears and have now launched a Suggestion Hub where all gamers with Xbox accounts can share their best ideas:

"Today, we're taking the next step on our journey in listening to player feedback with the new Suggestions Hub on the Forza Forums - this will be our official place to share your requests for cars, game features, and more of what you'd like to see in Forza with our developers. Our goal is to make the Suggestions Hub the definitive location of player feedback, a true centralized hub for all your ideas and requests that can be consulted at any time by our game teams."

Turn 10 and Playground Games promises to read "your feedback every day", but of course they won't be able to make everything come true. They do however say that they will explain why some suggestions simply won't be feasible on the new subpage Previously Considered Suggestions.

What do you think of this way to communicate and listen to the community?