Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport update 5 adds Nordschleife

And we have an overview video giving you a rundown of everything new.

Last month, it was confirmed that the iconic track Nürburgring Nordschleife would be added to Forza Motorsport in a free update. And now the time has come. In a 5+ minutes long video, we're given a good presentation of everything new, including the "epic 20.8 kilometer track that is renowned for its challenging and unpredictable nature" and new additions to Career Mode.

Head over to the official homepage to read all the details and check out the video below. Have you downloaded and played this rendition of Nordschleife yet, and what did you think of it?

Forza Motorsport

