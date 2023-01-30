Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Forza Motorsport reveals a partial list of its 500 upcoming cars
Take a look at the vehicles from some familiar brands including Aston Martin, Audi, and Jaguar.
Forza Motorsport has partially revealed the list of cars that will be available in the game when it launches. Check out the list below:
1971 AMC Javelin AMX
1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
2018 Audi TT RS
1991 BMW M3
2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
2019 Brabham BT62
2018 Bugatti Chiron
1970 Buick GSX
2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
2005 Ford GT
2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
2017 Ford GT
2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1
2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
1993 Jaguar XJ220
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO
1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86
2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
2013 McLaren P1
2018 McLaren Senna
1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo
1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956
1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2021 Porsche 911 GT3
2021 Porsche Mission R
2015 Radical RXC Turbo
2004 Saleen S7
2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
The developers have also confirmed some of the locations that would be coming to the game, and that there would be multiple track layouts in 20 different environments at launch.
Iconic locations are returning like Maple Valley and Laguna Seca, while five brand-new environments are going to be introduced. We're not sure when Forza Motorsport will launch, but we know that when it does it will be available day one on Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and PC.