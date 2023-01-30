Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport reveals a partial list of its 500 upcoming cars

Take a look at the vehicles from some familiar brands including Aston Martin, Audi, and Jaguar.

Forza Motorsport has partially revealed the list of cars that will be available in the game when it launches. Check out the list below:


  • 1971 AMC Javelin AMX

  • 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

  • 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

  • 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

  • 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

  • 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

  • 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

  • 2018 Audi TT RS

  • 1991 BMW M3

  • 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

  • 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

  • 2019 Brabham BT62

  • 2018 Bugatti Chiron

  • 1970 Buick GSX

  • 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

  • 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

  • 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

  • 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

  • 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

  • 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

  • 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

  • 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

  • 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

  • 1969 Dodge Charger R/T

  • 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

  • 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

  • 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

  • 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

  • 2005 Ford GT

  • 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

  • 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

  • 2017 Ford GT

  • 2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

  • 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

  • 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5

  • 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

  • 1993 Jaguar XJ220

  • 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

  • 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

  • 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

  • 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

  • 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

  • 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

  • 2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86

  • 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

  • 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

  • 2013 McLaren P1

  • 2018 McLaren Senna

  • 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9

  • 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

  • 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

  • 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo

  • 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

  • 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

  • 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

  • 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

  • 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

  • 2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07

  • 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

  • 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

  • 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

  • 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

  • 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

  • 1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956

  • 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C

  • 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

  • 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

  • 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

  • 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935

  • 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

  • 2021 Porsche 911 GT3

  • 2021 Porsche Mission R

  • 2015 Radical RXC Turbo

  • 2004 Saleen S7

  • 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

The developers have also confirmed some of the locations that would be coming to the game, and that there would be multiple track layouts in 20 different environments at launch.

Iconic locations are returning like Maple Valley and Laguna Seca, while five brand-new environments are going to be introduced. We're not sure when Forza Motorsport will launch, but we know that when it does it will be available day one on Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

Forza Motorsport

