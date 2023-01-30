Forza Motorsport reveals a partial list of its 500 upcoming cars

HQ

Forza Motorsport has partially revealed the list of cars that will be available in the game when it launches. Check out the list below:



1971 AMC Javelin AMX



1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1



2016 Aston Martin Vulcan



2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro



2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS



2016 Audi R8 V10 plus



2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3



2018 Audi TT RS



1991 BMW M3



2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM



2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE



2019 Brabham BT62



2018 Bugatti Chiron



1970 Buick GSX



2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R



1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe



1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396



1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28



1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454



2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype



2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE



2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R



2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe



1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49



1969 Dodge Charger R/T



1970 Dodge Challenger R/T



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon



1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe



1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302



1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500



2005 Ford GT



2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype



2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans



2017 Ford GT



2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1



2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N



1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5



1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9



1993 Jaguar XJ220



2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT



1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV



1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV



2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4



2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO



1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163



1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata



1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B



2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86



2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80



1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B



2013 McLaren P1



2018 McLaren Senna



1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9



1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II



2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG



1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator



1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo



1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP



2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO



2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo



2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)



1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442



2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07



1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16



1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C



1969 Pontiac GTO Judge



1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455



1970 Porsche #3 917 LH



1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956



1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C



2014 Porsche 918 Spyder



2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid



2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR



2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS



2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935



2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS



2021 Porsche 911 GT3



2021 Porsche Mission R



2015 Radical RXC Turbo



2004 Saleen S7



2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID



The developers have also confirmed some of the locations that would be coming to the game, and that there would be multiple track layouts in 20 different environments at launch.

Iconic locations are returning like Maple Valley and Laguna Seca, while five brand-new environments are going to be introduced. We're not sure when Forza Motorsport will launch, but we know that when it does it will be available day one on Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

