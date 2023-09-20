Forza Motorsport requires 132GB storage on Xbox Series X

HQ

One of the biggest releases this fall is the upcoming Forza Motorsport, which launches on October 10 for PC and Xbox Series X (with a five-day head start if you book the Premium edition).

Today, the pre-loading of the game officially kicked off and thanks to this, we now know that it's an absolutely huge racing game that requires no less than 132GB storage on Xbox Series X, so we assume it might be a good idea to check out if you have the needed space. On Xbox Series S, it's a little less taxing and "only" needs 97 gigabyte, while the PC version is 119 gigabyte.

This might grow to some extent if Turn 10 releases a very big day-1-patch, which is quite common nowadays, but we haven't really heard anything about this.