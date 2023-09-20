Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport requires 132GB storage on Xbox Series X

It seems like Turn 10's upcoming racer is a huge title, and you can now prepare by pre-loading it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the biggest releases this fall is the upcoming Forza Motorsport, which launches on October 10 for PC and Xbox Series X (with a five-day head start if you book the Premium edition).

Today, the pre-loading of the game officially kicked off and thanks to this, we now know that it's an absolutely huge racing game that requires no less than 132GB storage on Xbox Series X, so we assume it might be a good idea to check out if you have the needed space. On Xbox Series S, it's a little less taxing and "only" needs 97 gigabyte, while the PC version is 119 gigabyte.

This might grow to some extent if Turn 10 releases a very big day-1-patch, which is quite common nowadays, but we haven't really heard anything about this.

Forza Motorsport

Related texts



Loading next content