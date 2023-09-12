Forza Motorsport offers ray-tracing with dynamic 4K and 60FPS

HQ

We are now less than a month away from the premiere of Forza Motorsport, which will be released on October 10 for PC and Xbox (with the possibility of a five-day head start if you book the Premium edition). Today, Microsoft and Turn 10 revealed several new aspects about the game, including the graphics.

It turns out that racing gamers will be able to choose from three visual modes, including one that offers both up to 4K racing with in-game ray-tracing at 60 FPS; Performance (prioritize 60FPS with full 4K resolution), Performance Ray Tracing (60FPS with in-race ray tracing and dynamic 4K), and Visuals (30FPS but with full 4K resolution and in-race ray tracing). For Xbox Series S, there are two options to choose from, but unfortunately, none of them supports ray-tracing.

Proof of the in-game ray-tracing was shared on X by Digital Foundry's Jon Linneman, who writes: "It's shaping up to be excellent thus far and, yes, I can confirm that there is ray tracing used in-game on Xbox Series X!". Another X user, Klobrille, shared the new intro animation for Turn 10/Xbox Game Studios on X, which you can check out below.

Finally, we have plenty of new gameplay for your viewing pleasure from the beginning of Forza Motorsport. Take a look at what awaits you when you boot up your game on launch day.