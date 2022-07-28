Cookies

Forza Motorsport lets you practice the hardest parts of each track

The corner mastery system will allow players to master and compare corner times and techniques.

After two years of silence since the announcement of Forza Motorsport at the Xbox event during the non-E3 summer of 2020, we finally got to see a proper reveal with gameplay last month during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Since then, Turn 10 has been more open about the project, and yesterday, they confirmed a new way to play the game online. They are introducing a "corner mastery system" which is designed to help you shave some valuable time of the "trickiest areas of the track". There will also be a social part to this, so you will be able to compare your corner times and techniques with your friends online.

Hopefully, this will lead to Forza Motorsport drivers becoming better at cutting corners in the best possible way.

