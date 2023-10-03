Forza Motorsport joins Game Pass with other good games this month

HQ

Time flies, so we're already into October. That means it's time for Microsoft to both add and remove games from Game Pass, and it's safe to say millions will take advantage of their subscription this month.

The headliner among the four games joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks is obvious, but the other three aren't bad either:



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Cloud and Xbox Series the 4th of October



Forza Motorsport on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series the 10th of October



From Space on Cloud, PC and consoles the 12th of October



Like A Dragon: Ishin on Cloud, PC and consoles the 17th of October



It's also worth remembering that Gotham Knights and The Lamplighter's League was added today.

There aren't any major games leaving the service this first half of the month, but some of them are quite decent, so get them before they're removed from Game Pass the 15th of October: