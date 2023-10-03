Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Forza Motorsport joins Game Pass with other good games this month

Like A Dragon: Ishin, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and From Space are coming if you're not interested in racing.

HQ

Time flies, so we're already into October. That means it's time for Microsoft to both add and remove games from Game Pass, and it's safe to say millions will take advantage of their subscription this month.

The headliner among the four games joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks is obvious, but the other three aren't bad either:


  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Cloud and Xbox Series the 4th of October

  • Forza Motorsport on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series the 10th of October

  • From Space on Cloud, PC and consoles the 12th of October

  • Like A Dragon: Ishin on Cloud, PC and consoles the 17th of October

It's also worth remembering that Gotham Knights and The Lamplighter's League was added today.

There aren't any major games leaving the service this first half of the month, but some of them are quite decent, so get them before they're removed from Game Pass the 15th of October:


  • Eville on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Overwhelm on PC

  • Shenzhen I/O on PC

  • The Legend of Tianding on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Trek to Yomi on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on Cloud, PC and consoles

