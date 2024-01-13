Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is getting Daytona International Speedway for free

Update 4 will be released in a few days, offering both a lot of updates and new content.

Turn 10 had some great news on Friday evening and announced that the upcoming Update 4 for Forza Motorsport will be released on January 16 and will include something big - the Daytona International Speedway. The very iconic track (where the Daytona 500 is being held) will be included along with other exciting additions and game updates.

This includes a new Career Tour called Italian Challengers, which from January 18th will take you on a journey through Italian motorsport history with new weekly challenges, and Forza Motorsport Car Pass owners will additionally also receive four new cars each week. In short, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for adrenaline-filled racing when Update 4 is released on January 16!

If you want to read more about Forza Motorsport, check out our review. The game also had great success at The Game Awards last month where it won both the Innovation in Accessibility and Best Sports/Racing Game categories. Turn 10 recently revealed the three main areas (including AI) they will try to improve during the spring, according to the wishes from the community, something you can read more about over here.

