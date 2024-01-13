Forza Motorsport is getting Daytona International Speedway for free

HQ

Turn 10 had some great news on Friday evening and announced that the upcoming Update 4 for Forza Motorsport will be released on January 16 and will include something big - the Daytona International Speedway. The very iconic track (where the Daytona 500 is being held) will be included along with other exciting additions and game updates.

This includes a new Career Tour called Italian Challengers, which from January 18th will take you on a journey through Italian motorsport history with new weekly challenges, and Forza Motorsport Car Pass owners will additionally also receive four new cars each week. In short, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for adrenaline-filled racing when Update 4 is released on January 16!

If you want to read more about Forza Motorsport, check out our review. The game also had great success at The Game Awards last month where it won both the Innovation in Accessibility and Best Sports/Racing Game categories. Turn 10 recently revealed the three main areas (including AI) they will try to improve during the spring, according to the wishes from the community, something you can read more about over here.