Forza Motorsport is getting a new version of the classic track Fujimi Kaido

May marks the 20th anniversary of Forza Motorsport, a series that started on the very first Xbox and has today grown into an established racing giant in the gaming world, not least thanks to the spin-off series Horizon.

Microsoft and Turn 10 are of course going to recognize this and have therefore announced that they are creating a new version of the classic Fujimi Kaido from the original (it has also been included in some later installments), a fictional course set in Japan. It seems to be a major rework and on the official website we can read:

"Since the release of Forza Motorsport in October 2023, our team has been fully recreating Fujimi Kaido to modern standards in our biggest track project ever! Race and drift on the Full Circuit or Full Circuit Reverse that stretches 10.24 miles (16.5 km) in length featuring 144 extreme turns and a 2,711-foot (826 meters) summit.

Our goal is to recapture the magic of drifting with your friends on the massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads at Fujimi Kaido, and we can't wait for you to slide sideways once again as we now work to refine and polish this Forza original track for integration into the game this May."

There is also other content coming to the game to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forza Motorsport, including community-requested cars, challenges and more.