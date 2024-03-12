Forza Motorsport is getting a new track in April

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Turn 10 was looking to finally address Forza Motorsport's rough progression in a big update planned for the game. Well, that update is now available, meaning you can boot up the racing title and look to start upgrading and improving your cars in a more fluid and accessible manner that is less about spending hours levelling each respective car up before you can outfit it with meaningful upgrades and enhancements.

But, the launch of that update wasn't the only bit of news that Turn 10 had to share. On top of outlining the Rivals events, Featured Multiplayer series, Career Tours, and Car Pass updates that are being introduced over the coming days and for the next few weeks, the developer also revealed that the update brings further stability and optimisation improvements, as well as a change to the Daytona pit exit to reduce collisions.

Also, all these announcements were capped off with the news that players can look forward to a new track making its arrival in-game sometime next month. It's unclear what the track will be or when exactly it will debut, but we know it's coming.