Forza Motorsport is finally changing its brutal car progression system

HQ

While Forza Motorsport is generally a very good racing title, it does have a few kinks. One such area that has generated a lot of criticism comes in the form of the game's progression, as to earn new parts for your purchased cars, you had to spend hours individually levelling them up to acquire new part options. Thankfully, this is being changed in the future.

In a new blog post, it has been confirmed that the locked car part mechanic is being removed so that players can access all parts for their cars upon purchasing/unlocking a new vehicle.

Turn 10 states, "Firstly, we will remove the locked part mechanic so all car parts can be accessed at Car Level 1 for every car in the game. Once a car is added to your car collection, you can install upgrades to it in any order that you wish. Whether it's engine swaps, race tires, aspiration changes, body kits or any other part available for your vehicle, you will have the freedom to build cars your way."

You will still need to use Car Points to install upgrades to your car, but this is being adjusted to be less challenging too, as now you can use Credits to acquire Car Points. If you would rather save your Credits, you can of course continue to level up a car, earn Car Points, and use them to install parts as usual.

The ratio for Credits to Car Points is said to be 4,500:500, and Turn 10 states that this equates to spending just shy of 90,000 Credits to fully equip a 2021 Volkswagen Golf R with all its available parts. No doubt for a supercar, this will be significantly more expensive.

Likewise, brand discounts will still apply, meaning there is motivation to level a car to Level 50 to make purchasing other cars in that brand cheaper and easier. Turn 10 adds that this process will still take around two to three hours of track time with a car.

As for when this update will go live, it's planned for Update 6 coming in March.