Forza Motorsport is coming in spring 2023

With Xbox's portfolio for the rest of 2022 looking rather bleak, it really did seem like Forza Motorsport could be getting a similar treatment to Forza Horizon 5 last year, and getting an official unveiling at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase before launching around November time. But alas, that won't be the case, at least not quite.

The game did get unveiled officially, but it won't be coming before spring 2023 next year. To offset this later release, developer Turn 10 did share a meaty look at the gameplay for the title, including how its real-time Ray-Tracing will work.

Check out the impressive looking visuals for yourself below.

