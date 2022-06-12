Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is coming in spring 2023

Turn 10 just showed off a bunch of gameplay for the racing title as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Xbox's portfolio for the rest of 2022 looking rather bleak, it really did seem like Forza Motorsport could be getting a similar treatment to Forza Horizon 5 last year, and getting an official unveiling at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase before launching around November time. But alas, that won't be the case, at least not quite.

The game did get unveiled officially, but it won't be coming before spring 2023 next year. To offset this later release, developer Turn 10 did share a meaty look at the gameplay for the title, including how its real-time Ray-Tracing will work.

Check out the impressive looking visuals for yourself below.

HQ
HQ
Forza Motorsport

Related texts



Loading next content