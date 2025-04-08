English
Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is being fleshed out with several new Porsche rides

And beter yet, they are all available already together with a new update.

If you like cars, there's a good chance you like Porsche, and therefore we strongly suspect you'll be pleased with the news that Turn 10 is now delivering via Instagram. It turns out that it's time for several new (for the series) Porsche rides to be added to the game's lineup.

These are being delivered alongside Forza Motorsport Update 19 - which was released yesterday. Basically, this means that you can now get several new cars for your digital garage, and there are also other gameplay changes that you can read about on the official website.

<social>https://www.instagram.com/forzamotorsport/p/DIJrmMzMy2H/</social>

