Forza Motorsport in ten new stunning screenshots

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday evening, we got a new look at Forza Motorsport with a brand new trailer we've already shared with you. Now we've got ten new screenshots from the game, which frankly looks stunning, as well as some more information.

It turns out that "every track in Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up for this generation", which includes the returning Maple Valley, the brand new Japanese Circuit Hakone and South African Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (which makes its Forza Motorsport debut). We're also promised day/night cycles with different temperatures, which impacts the grip of your cars tires.

There's also new physics, damage models and a whole lot more you can read further about at Xbox Wire. But for now, let's enjoy these screenshots, shall we?