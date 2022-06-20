Forza Motorsport has ray-tracing even during gameplay

HQ

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last week, we finally got to see Forza Motorsport, which has been missing since the announcement two years ago. One thing we believe we all can agree is that Forza Motorsport looks absolutely stunning.

One of the reasons behind the good looks is use of ray-tracing. This made a lot of fans ask Turn 10 for clarification on how this is used, as ray-tracing in Gran Turismo 7 is only available in non-gameplay modes like the garage. Would Forza Motorsport have the same solution?

This was answered by game director Chris Esaki in the latest Forza Monthly, where he had good news to share:

"Ray tracing's here. It's on track, and most importantly, it's real-time gameplay. I really want to make that clear. When we say on-track, we don't mean it's only in replays or Photo Mode on-track and [we're] being funny with words - we're not trying to mislead you here. When you are racing, when you are playing the game, ray tracing is on."

Seems like we can crank our expectations up a notch, don't you think? Forza Motorsport launches early next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.

Thanks Pure Xbox