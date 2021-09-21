Forza Motorsport has deeper and more authentic multiplayer racing

HQ

With only one and a half month to go until the release of Forza Horizon 5, it's easy to forget that most people thought Forza Motorsport would be the next installation in the series. Is was actually announced during the Xbox Series X event in July last year, but went radio silent almost right away, and then Horizon 5 was revealed during E3 2021.

In the latest Forza Monthly, Turn 10 thought it was about time to share some snippets of information about Motorsport and creative director Chris Esaki said we can look forward to a much refined multiplayer. According to Esaki, they want to add something more that the usual quick race system, and add something richer, which is in line with the feedback they've got.

This is one of the reasons they have now added plenty events you can qualify for so you'll get a series of races (with open practice and qualifying sessions) that ultimately leads somewhere in the end. The open practice will help you become a better driver with a new system that will tell you how to improve your racing around corners and identify which you need to perform better in to reach your goals.

It also seems like Turn 10 will double down on endurance racing this time. Forza Motorsport has much improved wear and tear of tire compounds and tires, which more realistic fuel consumption. Esaki says this is the perfect time to go further with endurance racing.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on PC and Xbox on November 9 (and is included with Xbox Game Pass), but when Forza Motorsport will be released is currently unknown.