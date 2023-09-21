Forza Motorsport gets plenty of new screenshots

HQ

Forza Motorsport is now less than three weeks off and you can easily tell that Turn 10 has started up those hype engines. In just a few weeks time, we have gotten the PC requirements of the game, learnt more about ray-tracing support and performance, and the file size as the pre-loading has now kicked off.

Today we have a triple dose of the game to offer as Turn 10 has shared the full list of Achievements for Forza Motorsport. They look pretty straightforward and as you might have expected, they need you to try out different part of the title, and there are a couple of car specific challenges as well.

The team has also confirmed that the game has now gone gold, which means the development is finished and we won't suffer any delays. Finally, as discovered on ResetEra, Turn 10 has revealed a ton of screenshots from the game, which you can check out over here. We have provided a selection of them below for you.

Forza Motorsport launches on October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it is included with Game Pass starting day 1. You'll also get a five-day head start if you book the Premium edition.