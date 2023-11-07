Forza Motorsport gets new features next week

HQ

It's almost time for the second big update to Forza Motorsport, which has now been detailed on Forza.net. Besides the expected bug fixes and other improvements, there is also new content planned.

This includes the Yas Marina Circuit, which is a new track that offers "4 unique layouts for you to master", and off course new cars. Update 2 launches on November 14 and Turn 10 says we should stay tuned for more information. In the meantime, check out the patch list below.

Stability



Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.



Livery Editor





Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.



Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.



Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.



PC





Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.



Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.



Multiplayer





Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.



Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.



Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.



Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.



Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.



Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started.



Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.



Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race.



Gameplay





Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode.



Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.



Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the "new content update" loop when entering the main menu.



Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.



Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.



Fixed a number of Builders Cup exploits allowing high class cars into lower class series and events.



Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.



Fixed a number of visual scene transitions



Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn't replace the series trophy with the improved trophy.



Cars





Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.



Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu.



Wheels

