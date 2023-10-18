Forza Motorsport gets a first update

HQ

Forza Motorsport premiered eight days ago and was met with positive reviews, and we really liked it as well. But as with most AAA games these days, there are some bugs hampering the fun, some minor and some unfortunately bigger.

Now the racing title has gotten its first major update, and in the pretty massive patch list we find everything that has been sorted out. This includes things like general stability measurements and reported problems taken care of, but also things that technically aren't bugs, but have been requested by the racing community such as: "Improved wet tire wear rates in conditions where track wetness levels are moderate".

Check out the full list in the link above and let us know if you have encountered any problems in Turn 10's latest effort.