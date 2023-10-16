Forza Motorsport flops on Steam

HQ

Despite all the hype and preview talk, the launch of the new Forza Motorsport has been anything but a success, especially on Steam. At the time of writing, it has fewer active players than Forza Horizon 5 and is not even among the 30th most played Xbox games on the platform.

Looking at the player base, it's also clear that Forza Motorsport hasn't exactly been a blockbuster. Sure, the game has also been released on Game Pass, which of course ate up a large part of the sales on Steam, but for it to be this bad?

If we compare with Forza Horizon 5, the differences are like night and day, because while Playground Games' title has reached a maximum of 80,000 active players, Forza Motorsport has not even managed a fraction of that, and at most managed to gather 4,700 racing fans. If we look at how many people currently play the respective games, the numbers become even more depressing and the now two-year-old Horizon 5 completely outshines Motorsport.

Take a look for yourself at the statistics below.

What do you think is the reason why people are not drawn to Forza Motorsport?