Forza Motorsport enters the polishing phase next year

HQ

There was some speculation that Forza Motorsport would be released later this year, but during the gameplay reveal at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June it was confirmed that it is a spring 2023 title. Unfortunately, it seems perhaps even more likely that it will be a summer or fall title.

During the latest Forza Monthly stream, the designer and director Dan Greenawalt explained the different phases of creating a game and said: "The next phase, and this is where we are right now, is production."

According to Greenawalt, this is followed by the last phase next year, which is polish. But it seems like a massive game like Forza Motorsport takes plenty of time to polish, and a reasonable guess is that it won't be enough time fore the summer:

"The final stage, which will be entering as we get into next year, is polish. And polish is really critical. If you got a massive game like Motorsport and a lot of new systems that you been rethinking, there's a lot of surface area to polish, and it takes a lot of time."

We always prefer a well polished game later than something rough around the edges, and it sounds like the wait for this one might be a little bit longer than expected, or what is your conclusion?