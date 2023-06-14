Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport described as a "CARPG" by Turn 10

Turn 10 wants to evolve the way we play campaigns in racing games.

HQ

Microsoft kicked off their Xbox Games Showcase Extended during the evening and it was finally time for Turn 10 to show off gameplay from the upcoming Forza Motorsport as well as tell us more about what it has to offer.

Among other things, we got a detailed insight into Builders Cup, which essentially is the career mode. We got to see glimpses of the new XP system (yes, you can actually level up), the new artificial intelligence model for the computer-controlled opponents, and heard about the new tire physics.

Turn 10 also took the opportunity to tell us that they see Forza Motorsport as a "CARPG" and that it is about the driver and the car becoming one, and developing together with a real progression system.

The full presentation can be found below and we also have a whole bunch of new screenshots for your viewing pleasure. Forza Motorsport launches on October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is off course included with Game Pass starting day 1.

