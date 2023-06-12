Forza Motorsport confirms October launch date in trailer

HQ

One of the very few games Microsoft had confirmed would be in the Xbox Games Showcase was Forza Motorsport, so there was no doubt we'd finally get a release date for the jaw-dropping game that will show what Turn 10 is able to do when leaving the Xbox One behind. We got that and a bit more.

The new trailer does as promised give us a close look at Forza Motorsport's cover cars, 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, racing against a fraction of the 500 other cars in the game and some of the ways to customise them for your needs before revealing that it'll launch on the 10th of October (or 5th of October if you get the Premium Edition).

We'll get even more gameplay and details in the Forza Monthly livestream after the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on Tuesday.