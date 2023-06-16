Forza Motorsport compared to Gran Turismo 7

HQ

At the Xbox Games Showcase and during Forza Monthly a few days later, we finally got a better look at the upcoming Forza Motorsport. As we all suspected, it's quite the looker, but how does it compare to it's closest competitor, Gran Turismo 7?

While Gran Turismo 7 was released last year, Forza Motorsport isn't arriving until October 10, but the great people over at ElAnalistaDeBits has done an impressive job at recreating what we saw during the Forza presentations in Polyphony Digital's driving simulator, and thus made a surprisingly good side-by-side comparison.

As noted by Wccftech, they're both good looking games, and while Forza Motorsport seems to have the edge, Gran Turismo 7 was a gross-generation game, as it was also released for Playstation 4.

Check it out below: