Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport can even be played by blind people

Turn 10 takes accessibility to another level.

Forza Horizon 5 got a lot of well-deserved praise for adding sign language support after launch, but that's nothing compared to what awaits in Forza Motorsport.

Turn 10 has released a new video where the developers and consultants reveal that the upcoming Forza Motorsport can be played by people with low vision or even are blind thanks to what's simply called Blind Driving Assists. An especially fascinating and heartwarming inclusion when most of the players that have to use this feature aren't even allowed to drive vehicles in real-life. See how it works below and read more about it and other accessibility features in the game here.

Forza Motorsport

