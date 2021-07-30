Forza Motorsport 7 will be removed from stores in September

Those of you who have been following the games industry for a few years have probably noticed that some games get removed from digital stores after a long time because of rights to trademarks or whatever it might be. These games are usually quite old, but not always.

Forza Motorsport 7 is an example of the latter, as Turn 10 states that the game and all of its expansions will be removed from the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on September 15. It's important to note each time this happens that those of us who already own it will still be able to download these items past that point. You just won't be able to buy it if you haven't by then, so maybe you should grab it now while it's incredibly cheap...or grab it for "free".

Because the statement includes a very nice detail for those of us with Xbox Game Pass. Every Xbox Game Pass member who has purchased DLC for Forza Motorsport 7, but don't actually own the game itself, will receive a token for the game through the Xbox Message Center sometime before August 3. This means you'll basically get the game for free, so hats off to Turn 10 and Microsoft for the kind gesture.