Forza Horizon veterans at Maverick Games will show their debut title Clutch on Friday

This spring, it was confirmed that the British studio Maverick Games and Amazon were parting ways, with the former becoming an independent studio. The developer was founded by Forza Horizon veterans, and as a result, their debut game is a racing game set in open-world environments, complete with a cohesive story, although it will obviously not be published by Amazon.

Now, via a five-minute video, the studio has announced that we'll get to see Clutch, as it's called, during Summer Game Fest late on Friday. A first trailer is promised then, but even in the video below, we get a glimpse of the game, which looks like it's going to be a really stylish title.

We'll be back with full coverage later this week; in the meantime, we recommend checking out the video, which introduces both key personnel and ambitions.