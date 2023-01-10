Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon Key Developers Form New AAA Studio

They're leaving Playground Games after their work on the racing game series.

Some of the key developers who had previously worked on Microsoft's Forza Horizon series are leaving Playground Games in order to form their own studio, which will be known as Maverick Games.

Former Forza Horizon Creative Director Mike Brown will be leading the UK-based studio as its head and creative director. The leadership for Maverick also consists of people who used to work at other big names in development, such as Sumo Digital and EA.

According to VGC, Maverick has received a significant amount of funding to work on their first title, which will reportedly be an open-world game, but we haven't yet been told whether it will also be a racing title.

Mike Brown has released a short statement about Maverick's formation, where he stated that "our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love." He also informed developers that the studio will be a place where everyone is encouraged to take risks and be creative.

Forza Horizon 5

