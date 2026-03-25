Forza Horizon 6's PC specs have been confirmed with Steam Deck and Xbox ROG Ally support mentioned

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We got to learn quite a fair bit about Forza Horizon 6 earlier this year when Playground Games appeared (twice!) in the Developer_Direct broadcast. Since then, there have been snippets of new pieces of information shared by the developer, including most recently the confirmed PC specs.

Judging by the information that has been made available, Forza Horizon 6 should be quite the accessible project on PC, albeit while featuring incredibly demanding graphical options for those with absolute battlestations of gaming PCs.

Likewise, we're told that some of the key PC features for the game includes Nvidia DLSS 4, AMD FSR 3 and 4, and Intel XeSS 2.1 support, uncapped high frame rates, ultrawide support, Ray-Traced reflections and global illuminations, broad controller and wheel support, plus Steam Deck and Xbox ROG Ally support too.

As per the exact specifications for Forza Horizon 6, you can see the full information below.