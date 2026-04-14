Forza Horizon 6's Achievements presented ahead of the premiere

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The biggest game coming out next month is probably Forza Horizon 6. Its predecessor reached over 50 million players last year, and since we'll now be racing in Japan, we can probably expect even more interest. Plus, PlayStation 5 owners won't have to wait years to get it this time.

The Horizon series has consistently featured excellent Achievements, where collecting them all has been very prestigious, and they're designed as well-thought-out challenges worth striving for. And it looks like the sixth installment will continue this trend. The game's Achievements have been revealed, and as usual, there are some easy ones (not least a parking exercise), some you'll unlock just by playing - and a bunch of trickier ones for the true enthusiasts.

Here is the full list of achievements in Forza Horizon 6: