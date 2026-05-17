Forza Horizon 6 won't let you destroy Japan's cherry blossom trees

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Forza Horizon 6 lets you plow through just about anything that happens to stand between you and the next turn, but not everything in the Japanese version of the game is designed to be reduced to car parts and debris. According to Game Rant, Playground Games has made certain culturally significant parts of the game world indestructible. Which includes cherry trees and certain temple areas.

This is a deliberate choice by the developers of course, who wanted to show greater respect for the Japanese setting in which the game takes place. Cherry blossoms, or sakura, are, as we know, a powerful symbol in Japan, and therefore they shouldn't be plowed right through with a sports car going 240 mph. The same applies to certain temples and other sites of cultural significance.

It might sound like a minor detail, but it's still pretty interesting in a series where the whole premise is often to drive at breakneck speeds through just about everything. So in Forza Horizon 6, you can still act like a speed-obsessed idiot. Just as long as you stay away from those iconic trees..

Don't forget to check out our review here.

Are you playing Forza Horizon 6?