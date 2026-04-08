Forza Horizon 6 unleashes stunning gameplay and reveals the full map of digital Japan

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With just over a month to go before Forza Horizon 6 launches on both PC and Xbox Series S/X on May 19, Playground Games has now released an extensive video they're calling Prologue Gameplay, which pretty much sums up what it's all about. As the name suggests, it's packed with juicy gameplay from a game that looks almost outrageously beautiful.

It alternates between racing with Mount Fuji on the horizon, racing against the Shinkansen, four-wheel ski jumping, breath-taking vistas, driving alongside rockets, and much more. We also get a taste of the Japanese music channel you can tune into while tearing up the Japanese roads.

All in all, a very substantial video that certainly got us craving the game. Check it out below along with a map of the open world.

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Also: don't forget that Forza Horizon 6 is included with Game Pass and will later be coming to PlayStation 5.